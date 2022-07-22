Dunning (ankle) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking nine over five innings in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday.
Dunning is expected to rejoin the Rangers' rotation as early as next Tuesday at Seattle. That the right-hander was able to throw five innings Thursday suggests he can handle a normal workload in his return to the roster.
