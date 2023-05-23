Dunning did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings during a 6-4 loss to Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

Dunning was able to work around trouble for the most part, allowing just one run on a fielder's choice in the second, but he was pulled in the bottom of the sixth with two outs after letting back-to-back hitters reach. Dunning began the season as a reliever but has moved into the rotation recently and submitted impressive results. He's allowed two or fewer runs and completed at least five innings in each of his four starts, posting a 1.59 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 22.2 innings. Dunning figures to remain in the rotation as long as he's able to continue his strong play.