Dunning was traded from the White Sox to the Rangers on Monday in exchange for Lance Lynn, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Rangers elected to trade away their ace from a season ago, but they'll receive one of Chicago's top prospects in return. The right-hander has appeared in just seven major-league games (all starts), posting a 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 35:13 K:BB through 34 innings. With Texas' starting rotation still very much up in the air for the 2021 season, Dunning figures to have a good chance to crack the Opening Day roster as a starter.