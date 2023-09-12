Dunning (10-6) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against Toronto. He struck out seven.

After allowing nine runs out of the bullpen in his last appearance, Dunning was sharp in his return to a starting role, recording a quality start and a win over the Blue Jays. The 28-year-old Dunning had struggled to a 6.13 ERA in his previous nine outings (47 innings). Overall, he sports a 3.91 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 122:48 K:BB across 152 innings this season. Dunning's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Guardians in his next start.