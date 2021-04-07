Dunning (1-0) earned the win over Toronto on Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six.

The right-hander looked like he might be in for a tough night when Bo Bichette clubbed a solo home run off him in the first inning, but that was the only run Dunning allowed in the contest. The 26-year-old was expected to tandem start with Wes Benjamin on Tuesday, but Dunning was efficient enough with his pitch count -- he tossed 70 pitches in total (51 for strikes) -- that he remained in the game long enough to pick up the win. After a solid rookie campaign with the White Sox last season, Dunning is off to a strong start with his new team following an offseason trade. He's next expected to start Monday at Tampa Bay.