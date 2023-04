Dunning allowed three hits over three scoreless innings to earn a hold in Saturday's 16-3 win over the Phillies.

Dunning opened the sixth inning with Texas up 7-4 then was gifted additional support from the offense. He got just one swing-and-miss, but Philadelphia hitters failed to generate much hard contact against him. Dunning will serve as a multi-inning reliever, particularly early on when the Rangers restrict starters in April.