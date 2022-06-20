Dunning (1-5) took the loss Sunday in Detroit, allowing five runs on four hits, four walks and a hit batsman. He struck out two in 4.2 innings.

Dunning got off to a rough start, giving up a three-run homer to Robbie Grossman before recording an out. He settled down and did not allow a hit in the next three innings but faltered in the fifth and was replaced after loading the bases with two outs. Over his last eight starts, the 27-year-old is 0-4 with a 5.11 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB in 44 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend against Washington.