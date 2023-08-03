Dunning (9-4) earned the win over the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters over 7.2 innings.

Dunning was staked to a 7-0 lead after two frames and cruised from there, keeping Chicago off the scoreboard until Seby Zavala tagged him for a solo homer in the eighth. That was the only run Dunning gave up in a dominant outing during which he racked up 16 swinging strikes and a season-high 11 punchouts. This was a very positive start to August following an up-and-down July that saw the right-hander post a 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB over 26.2 frames covering five starts.