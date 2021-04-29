Dunning (1-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Angels.

Dunning struggled out of the gate and allowed all four of his earned runs in the first inning. The majority of the damage was done on singles -- he allowed four singles, one walk and threw a wild pitch -- though he rebounded to allow only two baserunners in his final four frames. Dunning had been excellent in his first three outings to begin the season, but he has come back to earth by allowing nine earned runs across 7.2 innings in his last two starts. He's projected to take the ball next Monday at Minnesota.