Dunning allowed just one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out a career-high 12 batters in seven innings Sunday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Believe it or not, Dunning was actually in line for the loss when his day was done but the Rangers were able to push the game to extras after scoring in the ninth. The only blemish on the day for him was a solo home run allowed to Michael Conforto in the second. The 28-year-old had set a career-best with 11 strikeouts Aug. 2 against the White Sox and turned in yet another masterpiece. He now has three 10+ strikeouts games over his last nine starts after having just one in his first 70 career starts. Dunning also became just the eighth pitchers in franchise history to throw at least 12 strikeouts without walking a batter. He now holds a 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 97:34 K:BB in 127.2 innings and lines up to face the Brewers his next time out.