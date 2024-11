Dunning signed a one-year, $2.66 million contract with the Rangers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Dunning's 2025 salary represents a $670,000 pay cut from 2024, though he'll have opportunities to earn more money through incentives. It's not too surprising to see the 29-year-old righty receive a lower base salary after putting up a career-worst 5.31 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 95 innings.