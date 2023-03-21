Dunning allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and struck out four over six innings in Monday's spring start against Cleveland.

Dunning was the first Ranger hurler to work six innings, but Texas manager Bruce Bochy won't need him in a starting role. The right-hander appears to be ticketed for a bullpen/long-relief role, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. The Rangers have a couple of starters -- Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi -- that were delayed in camp and won't be stretched out to go deep into games. That leaves Dunning and lefty Cole Ragans as a potential piggyback options early in the season.