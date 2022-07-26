Dunning (ankle) was activated from the 15-day injured list and will start Tuesday's game in Seattle.

Dunning has been sidelined the past couple weeks by a right ankle impingement, but he'll rejoin Texas' rotation Tuesday. The 27-year-old covered five innings during his rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last week, so he shouldn't face significant workload limitations in his first game back in the majors.