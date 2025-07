The Rangers recalled Dunning from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

The right-hander was optioned to Round Rock on Friday but will make a quick return to the majors with Evan Carter (personal) being placed on the bereavement list. Dunning has made just two appearances with the Rangers this season and has a 4.47 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB across 46.1 innings at Triple-A.