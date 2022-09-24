Dunning will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his hip, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Dunning made a career-high 29 starts for the Rangers in 2022, and he posted a 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 153.1 innings. However, his season will be cut short due to his hip procedure. The right-hander's recovery timetable hasn't been determined, but the Rangers hope that he'll be ready for Opening Day in 2023.
