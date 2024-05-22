Dunning (shoulder) will be reinstated from the injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Phililes, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

A right rotator cuff strain forced Dunning onto the injured list in early May, and he will now return to the Rangers' rotation after just a few days more than a minimum-length stay. It's unclear if he will be under an innings restriction during his first start back, although he has only pitched past the fifth inning once in his last five outings anyway. The 29-year-old righty owns a 4.10 ERA and 1.15 WHIP alongside a 43:17 K:BB across 37.1 innings this year.