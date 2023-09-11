Dunning is scheduled to start Monday's game in Toronto, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

For the first time since late April, Dunning worked out of the bullpen for his most recent appearance Sept. 5, covering 5.1 innings of long relief in a blowout loss to the Astros while giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits and two walks. Despite the rough showing, Dunning will step back into the rotation this week, taking the hill Monday for what would have been Andrew Heaney's turn. Heaney dazzled with six strikeouts over 3.2 scoreless innings in a relief appearance in Sunday's win over Oakland, but it's unclear if Heaney will continue to work out of the bullpen moving forward or if both he and Dunning will be included as part of a six-man rotation.