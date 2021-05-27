Dunning (2-4) allowed seven runs over four-plus innings to pick up the loss to the Angels on Wednesday. He gave up seven hits and three walks while striking out four.

Dunning's first-inning issues reared itself once again, as the Angels plated five in the opening frame. The right-hander's given up 14 runs over 10 first innings (12.60 ERA). He's not putting himself in position to pitch deep into games; this was the seventh time in 10 starts he's thrown five or fewer innings. Dunning's spot in the rotation is next due Monday on the road in Colorado.