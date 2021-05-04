Dunning (1-2) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings Monday against the Twins.

Dunning surrendered one run in the second inning, one in the third and one in the sixth, though he was just one out away from turning in a quality start. Unfortunately, his club was unable to get any offense going until the eighth inning, making a late push before falling 6-5 in the series opener. Through six starts in 2021, he has a 3.81 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 29 strikeouts across 28.1 innings.