Dunning is expected to serve as the Rangers' primary pitcher Friday against Anaheim, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Dunning will take the rotation spot of Jacob deGrom (elbow), though it's unclear if he will work in a traditional starting role or behind an opener. He's thrown at least three innings in half of his eight appearances this season, though he may need to work as a bulk reliever to have the chance to earn a win. Dunning has been impressive from a results perspective by maintaining a 1.77 ERA and 0.84 WHIP across 20.1 innings, though that's backed by just an 11:5 K:BB.