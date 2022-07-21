Dunning (ankle) is in line to return from the 15-day injured list to start the Rangers' game in Seattle on Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.
Dunning was placed on the IL on July 11 with a right ankle impingement, but he'll end up spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf due to the injury. Assuming he's able to get stretched back out through a bullpen session and/or a live batting practice session over the weekend, Dunning shouldn't face any major workload restrictions in his return to the Texas rotation. Before being shut down prior to the All-Star break, Dunning went 1-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 84:37 K:BB in 95.2 innings over his 18 starts.
