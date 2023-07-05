Dunning (8-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings in a 6-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Texas gave the right-hander a 3-1 lead in the top of the second inning and he never looked back, tossing 61 of 89 pitches for strikes before exiting. Dunning has reeled off four straight quality starts and won four straight decisions since the beginning of June, posting a 3.29 ERA and 23:11 K:BB in his last six outings (38.1 innings). He lines up to take the mound for the Rangers' final game before the All-Star break on the road against the Nationals.