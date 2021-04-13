Dunning didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Rays, giving up two hits and two walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out five.

After going five innings in his first start of the year, Dunning got the hook a little earlier in this one but still dueled Tyler Glasnow to a standstill for four frames. Dunning tossed 71 pitches (44 strikes), which seems to be about his limit for now in the Rangers' tandem arrangement, and the right-hander will carry a 1.00 ERA and 11:2 K:BB through nine IP into his next start, set for Saturday at home against the Orioles.