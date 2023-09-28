Dunning (12-6) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Angels.

Dunning has kept runs off the board in two of his last three outings, though he still gave up 16 runs across 28.2 innings in five September starts. The right-hander has likely made his last regular-season start, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 136:54 K:BB over 169.1 innings over 34 appearances (25 starts). It's unclear if Dunning will be considered for postseason starts in the likely event the Rangers clinch a playoff spot.