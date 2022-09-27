Dunning (hip) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

It was announced over the weekend that Dunning would require season-ending hip surgery, so his move to the injured list was inevitable. The 27-year-old had a 4.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 137:62 K:BB over 153.2 innings this year, and it's unclear if he'll be fully recovered for the start of spring training in February.

