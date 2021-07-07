Dunning allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out six across five innings Tuesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

The only hit Dunning allowed was a solo home run to Robbie Grossman in the fourth inning. He otherwise dominated the Tigers and has now allowed only 10 earned runs across his last 27 innings pitched. On the other hand, Dunning's potential to earn wins and rack up strikeouts has been stifled by the Rangers carefully monitoring his workload. Tuesday's outing was the latest example, as Dunning was pulled after throwing 65 pitches. Despite leaving the game with a 5-1 run lead, the bullpen blew his potential chance for a win. Dunning now has a 4.22 ERA with 85 strikeouts across 79 innings this season.