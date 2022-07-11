The Rangers placed Dunning on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right ankle impingement, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Left-hander Kolby Allard was summoned from Triple-A Round Rock to join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Dunning, who presumably picked up the injury at some point during his start Sunday against the Twins. With 17 walks in 30.1 innings over his last six starts, Dunning had been struggling mightily with his control of late, so the time off due to what's believed to be a minor injury could give him the chance to workshop some mechanical tweaks. He won't be eligible for activation from the IL on July 26, meaning he'll miss at least two turns through the rotation even with the All-Star break coming next week.