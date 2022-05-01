Dunning (1-1) earned the win over Atlanta on Saturday, tossing 7.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven.

This was easily Dunning's finest outing of the season, as he notched a season-high 7.2 frames while allowing the fewest hits (three) and runs (one) of any of his five starts. The right-hander induced 14 swinging strikes and tied his season high with seven punchouts en route to his first victory of the campaign. Dunning has been fairly effective overall this season, as he hasn't given up more than three runs in any appearance and has posted a respectable 3.81 ERA and 26:8 K:BB across 26 frames. He's lined up to make his next start in New York against the Yankees on Friday.