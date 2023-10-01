Dunning will start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers will call on Dunning to pitch on only three days of rest with an opportunity to clinch the division on the line. He tossed a gem in his last outing Wednesday against the Angels by firing seven scoreless innings on 87 pitches, so it's unclear as to how long he'll be able to go Saturday.
