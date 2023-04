Dunning allowed one hit and struck out one over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn a hold in Friday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

Dunning dowsed a minor eruption in the sixth inning -- a runner on and no outs -- and pitched into the seventh inning before giving way to Will Smith. It was the second hold for Dunning, who has not allowed a run over five outings (11 innings).