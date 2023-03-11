Dunning allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two over four scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against Oakland.

Dunning has bounced back nicely following his first Cactus League appearance, when he allowed five runs over 1.1 innings as a reliever. Since then, the right-hander's allowed one run and struck out seven over seven innings. The starting rotation is locked, but Dunning is putting himself in a position as the top candidate should Texas need a fill-in starter.