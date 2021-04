Dunning fired six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and zero walks while striking out five in Saturday's loss to the Orioles. He did not factor in the decision.

Dunning did all he could Saturday, but the Rangers' bullpen couldn't hold up. Six shutout innings lowers Dunning's ERA to 0.60 in 15 innings over three starts. What might be even more impressive is his 16 strikeouts compared to only two walks. Dunning is producing numbers like an ace that the Rangers desperately need.