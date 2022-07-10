Dunning allowed four runs on six hits, four walks and a hit batter with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings versus the Twins on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

Dunning avoided a loss as the Rangers' offense kept the game close, but this was his third start of less than five innings in his last seven outings. He was inefficient, throwing 38 of 66 pitches for strikes as he struggled to scrape together seven outs. The right-hander has given up four or more runs in six of his 18 starts, leading to a 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 84:37 K:BB across 95.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in a home start versus the Mariners next week.