Dunning allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over four innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.

All of the damage against Dunning came in the second inning, when he gave up three runs, two of which came on back-to-back long balls by Daniel Vogelbach and DJ Stewart. Though Dunning put up a zero in each of his other frames, he needed 74 pitches to get through four innings and didn't make it to the mound for the fifth. The right-hander began August by posting a 2.18 ERA and 29:4 K:BB over 20.2 frames across his first three starts, but he's ended the month much less positively, allowing 10 runs while recording a 14:9 K:BB across 11 innings over his past three appearances.