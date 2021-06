Dunning (2-5) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across four innings, taking the loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Dunning surrendered a solo home run to Mookie Betts in the third frame as a part of a three-run inning. He is winless in his last six starts. The 26-year-old has been mediocre and he's received minimal run support from a bad offense. The 26-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP with 66 strikeouts in 61 innings.