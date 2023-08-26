Dunning (9-6) yielded four runs on five hits and six walks over four innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Twins.

All four runs against Dunning came during the first inning after he walked four of the first five batters he faced. While he didn't allow another run, he still loaded the bases twice more before leaving the contest. The six walks set a new season high while his ERA climbed to 3.36. In eight appearances since the All-Star break, Dunning has registered a 4.43 ERA. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Mets next week.