Dunning (11-6) yielded four runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 frames Friday, striking out two and earning a win over the Mariners.

Dunning rolled through five shutout frames before Cal Raleigh belted a three-run shot in the sixth inning. The Rangers were up 8-0 prior to that, so Dunning still snagged his 11th win of the year and second of the month. Over his last nine starts, he's gone 2-2 while posting an unsightly 5.66 ERA. Dunning will carry a 3.88 ERA into his next outing, which is lined up to be on the road against the Angels.