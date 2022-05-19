Dunning didn't factor into the decision during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

Dunning got back on track after a shaky outing against Boston in his last start, scattering six baserunners with Jared Walsh and Mike Trout solo home runs accounting for the two earned runs on his ledger. The successful outing lowered the 27-year-old's ERA to 3.92 and Dunning has posted a superb 3.19 mark across his last five starts after a rough opening to the season. He's tentatively on schedule for a rematch with the Angels on Tuesday.