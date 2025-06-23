The Rangers selected Dunning's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Dunning will be available out of the bullpen for Monday's series opener in Baltimore, but if he goes unused, he'll be an option to make a spot start or serve as a bulk reliever in Tuesday's contest. Since being outrighted off the Rangers' 40-man roster in May, Dunning has been working out of the rotation at Round Rock, pitching to a 3.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB in 26.1 innings. Even if he ends up getting a start Tuesday, Dunning likely won't be in store for multiple turns through the rotation since Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) looks poised to return from the 15-day injured list later this week.