Dunning did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and five walks over five innings against the Angels. He struck out three.

Dunning walked a season-high five batters and tied his season-worst mark in runs allowed. The right-hander opened the campaign as a long reliever, but he's worked his way into the rotation with Jacob deGrom (elbow) sidelined. Dunning has drawn seven straight starts, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB over 38.1 innings, so despite his recent struggles (eight runs allowed over his past 9.2 innings), his overall numbers as a starter are still solid. With deGrom slated for Tommy John surgery, Dunning figures to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future and is scheduled to pitch again during a three-game weekend set versus the Blue Jays.