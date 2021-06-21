Dunning (2-6) took the loss Sunday versus Minnesota. He allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings.

The right-hander has failed to complete five innings in five of his last seven starts, and he's gone 0-3 with four no-decisions in that span. Dunning has a 4.71 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 71:23 K:BB across 65 innings this year. He's only allowed six home runs this year, but he's giving up a few too many baserunners to find much success. He'll look to right the ship versus Kansas City in next weekend's series.