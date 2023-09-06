Dunning allowed nine runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 relief innings in Tuesday's 14-1 loss to Houston.

Dunning, who had been a regular member of the rotation since May, entered after starter Nathan Eovaldi was chased with one out in the second inning. Dunning gave the Rangers bulk innings, but he continued a trend of worrisome performances. The right-hander has allowed 16 runs on 21 hits (five home runs) and 10 walks in 13.1 innings over his last three outings. His use out of the bullpen precludes Dunning from any potential start until the weekend, although the Rangers do have five healthy starters (including Eovaldi). That Dunning was used as a long reliever Tuesday may indicate he's going to pitch out of the bullpen going forward.