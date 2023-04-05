Dunning allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over four scoreless innings in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Orioles.

Dunning has adjusted to coming out of the bullpen, having thrown seven shutout innings over two appearances. Tuesday's effort shutdown the Birds after they took a 7-1 lead after three innings. Texas starters have a 6.94 ERA while the bullpen is 0.83 through five games. If this continues, Dunning, whose 29 starts in 2022 was second on the team, could rejoin the rotation.