Dunning pitched 2.1 innings in a "B" game Friday against the White Sox.
Dunning got off to a shaky start. After inducing a groundout to the first batter, he gave up singles to three straight batters, reached his pitch limit, and had the inning rolled. Dunning was better in his two full innings after that, giving up two hits and striking out four. Because he hasn't pitched much since 2018, the right-hander is expected to be part of a piggyback situation. The Rangers may have two sets of piggyback tandems among a group that includes Dunning, Taylor Hearn, Kyle Cody, Wes Benjamin and Kolby Allard, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.