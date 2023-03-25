Dunning allowed two hits and one walk in a scoreless relief inning in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.

Dunning made four starts during the Cactus League and recently threw six innings, but there's no room for him in the rotation. The right-hander recently told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that he would like to be a starter but is open to relieving. His eventual role will be as a multi-inning reliever, which will come in handy early when some starters, like Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, may be on restricted pitch counts after dealing with injuries this spring.