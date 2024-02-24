Dunning threw one scoreless inning in Friday's spring start against the Royals.

Dunning retired the side in order, inducing a flyout, groundout and lineout to kick off the Cactus League schedule. The right-hander tinkered with a new pitch during the offseason, the type of which he would not divulge to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. He threw it once during Friday's outing and spiked it well short of the plate. It appears to be a variation of a splitter. Dunning's current arsenal includes a sinker (33.1 percent in 2023), slider (23.4 percent), cutter (20.0 percent), changeup (15.6 percent) and curveball (4.7 percent). He's penciled into the Opening Day rotation, but things could change in the second half of the season, when injured starters -- Jacob deGrom (elbow), Tyler Mahle (elbow), Max Scherzer (back) -- are ready to pitch.