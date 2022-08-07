Dunning (2-6) gave up one hit and a walk while striking out six over seven shutout innings to earn the win in an 8-0 victory over the White Sox on Saturday.

Dunning allowed only two baserunners and combined with Taylor Hearn to blank the White Sox in his best start of the season. It was only the second start this year that Dunning did not give up an earned run and the performance lowered his ERA to 4.04. Despite pitching 113 innings this season, it was only Dunning's second win. The 27-year-old right-hander has now put together a couple of quality starts in a row and will look to build on the momentum his next expected time out against the Mariners.