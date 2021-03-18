Dunning allowed one hit and struck out three over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against Arizona.

Dunning entered in relief of starter Kyle Gibson, but he's expected to be a back end starter for the Rangers. However, manager Chris Woodward plans to use a tandem of starters to fill the fourth and fifth rotation slots. So, a right-hander like Dunning would be coupled with a left-hander, like Taylor Hearn or Wes Benjamin. It's unclear which one would open a game or the how the innings count would be broken down between the two.