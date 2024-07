The Rangers placed Dunning on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder soreness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This is the second shoulder-related IL stint for Dunning, who also missed a couple weeks of action in May. It's not clear at this point how long he might be sidelined this time around. Dunning was demoted to the Rangers' bullpen late last month to accommodate Max Scherzer's return.