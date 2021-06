Dunning didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rays after tossing five scoreless innings, giving up three hits and two walks while fanning six.

Dunning has gone five straight outings without a win, but that doesn't mean he's been pitching poorly by any means -- he's given up two or fewer runs in three of his last four appearances. The 26-year-old right-hander, who owns a 4.26 ERA on the season, is scheduled to start next week on the road against the Dodgers.